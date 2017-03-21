Roy Keane struggling with plan to com...

Roy Keane struggling with plan to combat threat of Gareth Bale

Roy Keane has admitted working out a plan to stop "brilliant" Wales dangerman Gareth Bale will be easier said than done. The Real Madrid star was the nation's inspiration as they qualified for the Euro 2016 finals and then threatened to take the competition by storm as they marched into the last four.

