Ronaldo scores on return home as Portugal loses to Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his emotional return home, but Portugal squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Sweden in a friendly on Tuesday. Ronaldo found the net 18 minutes into his first match with the national team in his hometown of Funchal on the Madeira Islands, delighting the nearly 10,000 fans who packed the tiny Estadio do Maritimo to see their local hero.

