Ronald Koeman hits back yet again at Martin O'Neill with a Twitter taunt as farcical row escalates

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Republic of Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Republic of Ireland Martin O'Neill has responded to criticism from Everton manager Ronald Koeman after the Toffees boss accused the Ireland coaching staff of 'not protecting' James McCarthy in the build-up to last Friday's World Cup qualifier with Wales at the Aviva Stadium - inspiring Koeman to bite back once more on Twitter.

