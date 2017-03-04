Rojo's United form earns him Argentina recall
Argentina defender Marcos Rojo's form for Manchester United has earned him a recall to a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia later this month. Rojo was dropped last November, missing a 3-0 defeat in Brazil and a 3-0 home win over Colombia in the qualifiers, having been little used at United since the start of the season.
