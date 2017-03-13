Robbie Brady wins Player of the Year at FAI Awards
Robbie Brady has won the Senior International Player of the Year Award at the Three' FAI International Football Awards in Donnybrook. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/robbie-brady-wins-player-of-the-year-at-fai-awards-35545968.html Robbie Brady, Senior International Player of the Year during the Three FAI International Soccer Awards at RTE Studios in Donnybrook, Dublin.
