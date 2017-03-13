Robbie Brady has won the Senior International Player of the Year Award at the Three' FAI International Football Awards in Donnybrook. http://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/robbie-brady-wins-player-of-the-year-at-fai-awards-35545968.html Robbie Brady, Senior International Player of the Year during the Three FAI International Soccer Awards at RTE Studios in Donnybrook, Dublin.

