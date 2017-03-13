Robbie Brady wins Player of the Year ...

Robbie Brady wins Player of the Year at FAI Awards

16 hrs ago

Robbie Brady has won the Senior International Player of the Year Award at the Three' FAI International Football Awards in Donnybrook.

