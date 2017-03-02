Rapids' Tim Howard has MRI, Shkelzen Gashi dealing with "fickle" Achilles
The Colorado Rapids didn't expect to have goalkeeper Tim Howard back in time for their season opener Saturday against New England Revolution, but Rapids coach Pablo Mastroeni revealed this week that the 37-year-old goalkeeper's rehab pace slowed recently. "He was having some pain last week," Mastroeni said Tuesday.
