Pep Guardiola believes Yaya Toure will have his pick of the big clubs ...

Toure's 220,000-a-week Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season and Guardiola says he will decide his Blues future with him then. The Ivory Coast midfielder rejected lucrative offers to move to China last summer and Guardiola claims the former Barcelona star could still cut it at a big club if he does leave the Etihad.

