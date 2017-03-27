Oceania to get automatic World Cup spot at 2026
The All Whites celebrate Rory Fallon's goal during their 1-0 win over Bahrain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup soccer qualifier. Photo / Mark Mitchell The FIFA president and the heads of football's six confederations have proposed to give Oceania one direct spot into the 2026 World Cup.
