New Zealand beats Fiji 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
New Zealand beat Fiji 2-0 on Lautoka Saturday to take a substantial early advantage in the home and away matches which make up the third stage of FIFA World Cup qualifying in the Oceania region. Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored from the penalty spot in the 48th minute and Marco Rojas sealed the win with a goal seven minutes later as New Zealand dominated both territory and possession.
