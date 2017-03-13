Modric gets awesome dressing room tribute after reaching 200 Madrid appearances
The Croatian midfielder posed with the rest of the squad for a photo, with the former Tottenham star holding a commemorative '200' shirt aloft Luka Modric has received a special tribute from his Real Madrid team-mates as the squad posed for a photo to commemorate his 200 appearances for the club. The Croatia international midfielder played the full 90 minutes as Madrid defeated Real Betis 2-1 to move two points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table in Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC