Modric gets awesome dressing room tribute after reaching 200 Madrid appearances

The Croatian midfielder posed with the rest of the squad for a photo, with the former Tottenham star holding a commemorative '200' shirt aloft Luka Modric has received a special tribute from his Real Madrid team-mates as the squad posed for a photo to commemorate his 200 appearances for the club. The Croatia international midfielder played the full 90 minutes as Madrid defeated Real Betis 2-1 to move two points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table in Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.