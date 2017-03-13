MLS launches 2017 Don't Cross the Lin...

MLS launches 2017 Don't Cross the Line campaign to fight discrimination

Read more: Fox Sports

MLS's Don't Cross the Line campaign is back, and for good reason. It's been extremely successful ever since the league launched it several years ago and this season it will include players from all 22 clubs as MLS continues its campaign to fight discrimination everywhere - at matches, but also in communities across the United States and Canada.

