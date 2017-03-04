Middlesbrough in drop zone as Stoke w...

Middlesbrough in drop zone as Stoke wins 2-0

Read more: USA Today

Middlesbrough in drop zone as Stoke wins 2-0 Marko Arnautovic scored two first-half goals Saturday to lead Stoke to a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lIyIgp Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017. STOKE, England - Marko Arnautovic scored two first-half goals Saturday to lead Stoke to a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough, which plunged into the Premier League relegation zone.

Chicago, IL

