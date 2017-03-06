Melbourne Knights' statement on NPL c...

Melbourne Knights' statement on NPL clubs' meeting

15 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The full statement from a spokesperson for the NPL Victoria club on Monday night's meeting that could change Australian football Clubs from Australia's second-tier National Premier Leagues established a committee on Monday to work towards forming a representative body. NPL clubs want more of a say in how football is run in Australia, with the new body set to target voting rights in Football Federation Australia's Congress.

