Melbourne Knights' statement on NPL clubs' meeting
The full statement from a spokesperson for the NPL Victoria club on Monday night's meeting that could change Australian football Clubs from Australia's second-tier National Premier Leagues established a committee on Monday to work towards forming a representative body. NPL clubs want more of a say in how football is run in Australia, with the new body set to target voting rights in Football Federation Australia's Congress.
