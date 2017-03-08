Meadowbank youngster claims top awards at Oceania Football Championships
Charles Spragg, 17, picked up the golden boot and golden ball award at the OFC U17 Football Championship in Tahiti. The 17-year-old Meadowbank resident recently returned from the U17 Oceania Football Confederation Championship in Tahiti where his New Zealand side picked up the top prize and qualification to the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC