Meadowbank youngster claims top awards at Oceania Football Championships

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Charles Spragg, 17, picked up the golden boot and golden ball award at the OFC U17 Football Championship in Tahiti. The 17-year-old Meadowbank resident recently returned from the U17 Oceania Football Confederation Championship in Tahiti where his New Zealand side picked up the top prize and qualification to the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

