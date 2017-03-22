McCarthy remains with Republic squad amid fitness battle
James McCarthy remains with the Republic of Ireland squad as he battles to prove his fitness ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Wales. The Everton midfielder, who has been out of action since March 5 with a hamstring injury, warmed up with the rest of the squad at Abbotstown on Wednesday morning, but was later due to work with the physios.
