Marshawn Lynch is playing soccer; we ...

Marshawn Lynch is playing soccer; we came up with a fantasy list of teammates

9 hrs ago

Steve Zakuani isn't going to play for the Seattle Sounders this year. If you love charity games, that's a great thing, as it means the Zakuani and Friends charity match is back.

Chicago, IL

