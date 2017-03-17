Maiden Spain call-up for Illarramendi as Pedro returns

Gerard Deulofeu is also in the squad but there is no room for Manchester United's in-form Juan Mata or Cesc Fabregas La Roja host Israel in a World Cup qualifier in Gijon on March 24 before a friendly with France in Paris four days later. Real Sociedad midfielder Illarramendi, who spent two years at Real Madrid before returning to Anoeta in 2015, is the only player named in Lopetegui's party without any prior senior international experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.