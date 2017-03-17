Maiden Spain call-up for Illarramendi as Pedro returns
Gerard Deulofeu is also in the squad but there is no room for Manchester United's in-form Juan Mata or Cesc Fabregas La Roja host Israel in a World Cup qualifier in Gijon on March 24 before a friendly with France in Paris four days later. Real Sociedad midfielder Illarramendi, who spent two years at Real Madrid before returning to Anoeta in 2015, is the only player named in Lopetegui's party without any prior senior international experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC