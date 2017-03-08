Luis Norton de Matos wants matches wi...

Luis Norton de Matos wants matches with stronger national teams for India U-17 side

Luis Norton de Matos said that the first six weeks are extremely important as he needs to know every player. Newly-appointed Indian youth football team coach Luis Norton de Matos wants foreign tours for his boys and play against stronger national sides as part of preparations for the U-17 FIFA World Cup the country is hosting in October.

