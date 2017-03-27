Lopetegui off to promising start with Spain's national team
The Spain coach, unbeaten since taking over Del Bosque 's job in July, has quickly put the national team back on track as a top European contender. Spain has won six of its eight games under Lopetegui , the latest a convincing 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday in Saint-Denis in a friendly.
