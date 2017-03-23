Late Chris Martin goal gives Scotland victory over Slovenia at Hampden Park
Scotland's ailing World Cup qualifying hopes were given a late and much-needed boost when substitute Chris Martin scored a dramatic 88th minute winner which sealed a 1-0 win over Slovenia at Hampden Park. Defender Russell Martin had the ball in the net early in the first half only to be punished for an infringement before striker Leigh Griffiths twice hit the woodwork.
