Late Chris Martin goal gives Scotland...

Late Chris Martin goal gives Scotland victory over Slovenia at Hampden Park

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Football.co.uk

Scotland's ailing World Cup qualifying hopes were given a late and much-needed boost when substitute Chris Martin scored a dramatic 88th minute winner which sealed a 1-0 win over Slovenia at Hampden Park. Defender Russell Martin had the ball in the net early in the first half only to be punished for an infringement before striker Leigh Griffiths twice hit the woodwork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Football.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC