Kane IN, Rooney OUT - How is England's 2018 World Cup squad shaping up?
Gareth Southgate has a host of difficult decisions to make once the Three Lions qualify for next summer's tournament, but who will make the grade? England may only have played four of their 10 qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup, but as with many of these campaigns the Three Lions are well on their way to securing their place in Russia. Ahead of Sunday's match against Lithuania they sit atop of Group F and looking comfortable to qualify for their sixth straight World Cup.
