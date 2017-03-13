Juventus beats Porto 1-0 to reach Champions League quarters

Juventus' Claudio Marchisio, right, and Porto's Andre' Andre' vie for the ball during a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match, between Juventus and Porto at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, left, and Porto's Maxi Pereira vie for the ball during a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match, between Juventus and Porto at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.