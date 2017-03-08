Josoor Institute graduate from Yemen ...

Josoor Institute graduate from Yemen dreams of working for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Badr Al Baram's strength of character in graduating from Josoor Institute last year despite the conflict in his country has been an inspiration for many, but the football management professional from Yemen still has a big dream to fulfill playing a role in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The 35-year-old communications manager at the Yemen Football Association was part of the inaugural batch of graduates from Josoor Institute, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy -supported centre for excellence in sports and events industries set up to create and foster a professional work force in the region.

