Jermain Defoe pays another hospital visit to - best mate' Bradley Lowery

Defoe, 34, walked out on the pitch at Wembley for the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania with Bradley on Sunday. Bradley is feeling a little better today and was cheered up by a visit from his best friend @IAmJermainDefoe and the lovely rachel a a pic.twitter.com/tXLtOLNjUP The forward, who scored England's opener, was due to see the mascot in hospital on Wednesday, but Bradley was too ill, so he went to see him the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.