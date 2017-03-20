James Ward-Prowse determined to make ...

James Ward-Prowse determined to make most of England call

10 hrs ago

James Ward-Prowse will use his time with the England squad to improve as a player but the midfielder also insists he is ready to take his chance if it comes this week. The uncapped Southampton man has been named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the matches against Germany and Lithuania and he is determined to make his mark should he be selected.

