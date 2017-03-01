Is Roy Hodgson the right manager for Leicester City?

The former Liverpool and England coach has been tipped as a contender to replace Claudio Ranieri, but what does his track record look like? Roy Hodgson has been installed as one of the two favourites to replace Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City, which caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare the other main contender to lead the Foxes following the Italian's sacking. Shakespeare did his cause no harm by guiding the defending Premier League champions to an impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday night, but reports in the English media have claimed ex-England boss Hodgson will hold talks with the Leicester hierarchy.

