Irish player breaks leg in European qualifier against Wales
Ireland's Seamus Coleman, left, and Wales' Gareth Bale during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017. Ireland's Seamus Coleman is taken off the pitch injured during their 2018 World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Friday, March 24, 2017.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Thu
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
