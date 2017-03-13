Injury keeps Nani out of Portugal's W...

Injury keeps Nani out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier

Read more: Daily Herald

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Thursday that Nani, who has made 118 appearances for the national team, was expected to recover in time for the games later this month, but his Spanish club Valencia ruled him out. Real Madrid defender Pepe returns to the 25-man squad from injury, while midfielder Adrien Silva is also unavailable because of injury.

