'India has a fast-growing football scene'

Former France defender Mikael Silvestre, who played for Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC in the inaugural edition in 2014, feels that football is growing fast in India. Silvestre, who was part of the France team that reached the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, first made his mark on the international stage in 1997 at FIFA World Youth Championship in Malaysia, and ended his decorated professional career in 2014 with a season-long stint with Chennaiyin FC in the 2014 ISL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.