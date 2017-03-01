Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters at Manchester United - Jones

The Swede has enjoyed a prolific first season in English football and his team-mate has revealed the impact he has had on the Red Devils Zlatan Ibrahimovic has silenced those who claimed he would not be a success in the Premier League, according to Manchester United defender Phil Jones. The former Sweden captain took his tally to 26 goals in 38 appearances for United thanks to his double in the 3-2 win over Southampton in last Sunday's EFL Cup final.

