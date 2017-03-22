I nearly quit football - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he is playing each game as if its his last after revealing his injury hell almost forced him to quit football. The iconic talisman has endured a succession of injuries which has restricted him to few appearances in recent seasons.
