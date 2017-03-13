'I hope Rooney stays at Man Utd, but it's doubtful' - Neville sees busy summer transfer window

A former team-mate of the Red Devils captain believes the clock is ticking on his Old Trafford career, with Jose Mourinho likely to overhaul his squad Ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville concedes the odds of Wayne Rooney remaining at Old Trafford next season are dwindling by the day. As skipper and the club's all-time record goalscorer, Rooney's standing with the Reds is unquestionable, but the 31-year-old's future is far from certain amid his reduced role under manager Jose Mourinho and interest from the Chinese Super League.

