"I have not retired!" says university student Forssell
The former Finland international is entering the final years of his career, but insists that he is not ready to leave football just yet Mikael Forssell helped Chelsea win their first title in 50 years, but is currently without a club after leaving Finish giants HJK, his boyhood club, in the winter. Now 35-years-old, Forssell was part of the group that experienced life both before and after the Roman Abramovich takeover at Stamford Bridge - along with the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole.
