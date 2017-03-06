Honduras, Canada coming to Houston fo...

Honduras, Canada coming to Houston for Gold Cup

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Dynamo forward Alberth Elis is likely to play with the Honduran National Team when it competes in the Gold Cup at BBVA Compass Stadium on July 11. He is likely to be joined by Dynamo teammates Boniek Garcia and Romell Quioto. less Dynamo forward Alberth Elis is likely to play with the Honduran National Team when it competes in the Gold Cup at BBVA Compass Stadium on July 11. He is likely to be joined by Dynamo teammates Boniek ... more MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 06: Hugo Ayala of Mexico fights for the ball with Alberth Elis of Honduras during a match between Mexico and Honduras as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Azteca Stadium on September 06, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC