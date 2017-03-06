Honduras, Canada coming to Houston for Gold Cup

Dynamo forward Alberth Elis is likely to play with the Honduran National Team when it competes in the Gold Cup at BBVA Compass Stadium on July 11. He is likely to be joined by Dynamo teammates Boniek Garcia and Romell Quioto. less Dynamo forward Alberth Elis is likely to play with the Honduran National Team when it competes in the Gold Cup at BBVA Compass Stadium on July 11. He is likely to be joined by Dynamo teammates Boniek ... more MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 06: Hugo Ayala of Mexico fights for the ball with Alberth Elis of Honduras during a match between Mexico and Honduras as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Azteca Stadium on September 06, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.