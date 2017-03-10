Guardiola labels Alonso 'one of the best midfielders ever'
The retiring midfielder's former boss has joined in on the string of tributes, hailing his protege's career and backing him to become a manager Pep Guardiola has described Xabi Alonso as one of the best midfielders he has ever seen after the Bayern Munich player confirmed his impending retirement. Current Manchester City boss Guardiola brought the 35-year-old to Bayern in 2014 and spent two seasons coaching the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star prior to his move to England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC