Guardiola labels Alonso 'one of the best midfielders ever'

Yesterday

The retiring midfielder's former boss has joined in on the string of tributes, hailing his protege's career and backing him to become a manager Pep Guardiola has described Xabi Alonso as one of the best midfielders he has ever seen after the Bayern Munich player confirmed his impending retirement. Current Manchester City boss Guardiola brought the 35-year-old to Bayern in 2014 and spent two seasons coaching the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star prior to his move to England.

