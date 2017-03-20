Ghanaian referee banned for life after controversial penalty decision
Ghanaian referee Joseph Odartei Lamptey has been banned for life by FIFA after being found guilty of influencing the result of a World Cup qualifying match. Lamptey incorrectly awarded a penalty during a qualifier for the 2018 World Cup between South Africa and Senegal in November last year.
