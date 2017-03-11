Gago pens new Boca deal as Argentine championship resumes

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago, the outstanding player in the Argentine league, has penned a new contract with Boca Juniors as they resume their quest for the first division title. Boca visit Banfield on Saturday in their first match this year since the championship made a belated resumption with Velez Sarsfield's 3-2 home win over Estudiantes on Thursday.

