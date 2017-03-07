'Gabriel Jesus can help Neymar' - Gilberto Silva talks up Man City's promising forward

The World Cup winner believes the talented youngster will help to take some of the responsibility off the Barcelona star with the Brazil national team Gilberto Silva is a big fan of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, with the youngster considered by the World Cup winner to be a "natural player" and a man who can help Neymar with Brazil. Barcelona superstar Neymar has long been viewed as a talisman for his country, with the expectations of a football-mad nation rested squarely on his shoulders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.