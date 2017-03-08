Further details released on plans for...

Further details released on plans for FGR's proposed new 5000-seater timber stadium

Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Concept designs for Forest Green Rover's new 5000-seater stadium at the proposed Eco Park near Junction 13 of the M5 FURTHER details on world-leading architects Zaha Hadid's plans for the new 5000 seater football stadium for Forest Green Rovers have emerged. Last year the distinguished company was chosen to design and build the green energy company's centre piece for the proposed Eco Park development near Eastington.

