Fringe Roo ruled out, Ange names replacement
The uncapped former Adelaide United player is yet to win his first cap for Australia, but has been involved in the national team set up since moving to Sturm Graz in Austria. Yet Jeggo's minor glute strain has forced his withdrawal from contention for the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and UAE later in the month.
