Fossati names Qatar squad for friendlies, World Cup qualifiers
Qatar coach Jorge Fossati yesterday named a strong squad for the team's international friendly against Azerbaijan and two 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches to be played in late March. According to the list issued by Qatar Football Association , Fossati has named experienced strikers Sebastian Soria and Rodrigo Tabata - two top names - who are likely to partner forwards Hassan Al Haydos and Bualem Khokhi in the coming national team fixtures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC