Fossati names Qatar squad for friendlies, World Cup qualifiers

Qatar coach Jorge Fossati yesterday named a strong squad for the team's international friendly against Azerbaijan and two 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches to be played in late March. According to the list issued by Qatar Football Association , Fossati has named experienced strikers Sebastian Soria and Rodrigo Tabata - two top names - who are likely to partner forwards Hassan Al Haydos and Bualem Khokhi in the coming national team fixtures.

