Football: Hong Kong trailblazer Chan hopes to inspire other women

6 hrs ago

Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach to lead a men's professional soccer club to a top-flight title, hopes her success with Hong Kong's Eastern will inspire other women to follow their dreams. Head coach of Eastern FC, Chan Yuen-ting, talks to her players during a training session in Hong Kong AFP/Isaac Lawrence HONG KONG: Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach to lead a men's professional soccer club to a top-flight title, hopes her success with Hong Kong's Eastern will inspire other women to follow their dreams.

