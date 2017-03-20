Football: Hong Kong trailblazer Chan hopes to inspire other women

Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach to lead a men's professional soccer club to a top-flight title, hopes her success with Hong Kong's Eastern will inspire other women to follow their dreams. Head coach of Eastern FC, Chan Yuen-ting, talks to her players during a training session in Hong Kong AFP/Isaac Lawrence HONG KONG: Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach to lead a men's professional soccer club to a top-flight title, hopes her success with Hong Kong's Eastern will inspire other women to follow their dreams.

