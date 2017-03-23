Football: Cahill urges calm ahead of ...

Football: Cahill urges calm ahead of Australia's crunch UAE qualifier

Times of Oman

Sydney: Tim Cahill remains confident that Australia will qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia despite a run of four straight draws that has seen the side fall three points behind the leaders in their final round group. Australia are on 10 points from six matches, three behind Saudi Arabia and Japan, and with only two teams advancing automatically to the finals, the Socceroos can ill afford to slip up at home to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

