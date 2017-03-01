The FIFA official who led inspections of 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidders says he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his three-year ban for seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives FIFA World Cup inspector appeals to CAS against 3-year ban The FIFA official who led inspections of 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidders says he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his three-year ban for seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m998Fs GENEVA - The FIFA official who led inspections of 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidders says he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his three-year ban for seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives.

