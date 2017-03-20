FIFA World Cup inspector appeals to CAS against 3-year ban

The FIFA official who led inspections of 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidders says he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his three-year ban for seeking unpaid intern work in Qatar for relatives. It could be the first time that evidence compiled by former FIFA ethics prosecutor Michael Garcia during his investigation into the bid contests won by Russia and Qatar is tested outside a FIFA judicial body.

