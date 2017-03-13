FIFA promises to deliver 'magnificent' U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 19: India's vast size and diversity posed as obstacles in the initial preparatory stage, but having crossed the hurdles, FIFA's head of events Jaime Yarza has promised to deliver a "magnificent" U-17 World Cup football. India is bracing up to host its biggest-ever football tournament, and the world's third biggest, from October 6 to 28 in six cities.

