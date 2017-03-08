FIFA president says immigration ban could impact potential US bid to host 2026 World Cup
President Donald Trump's immigration ban could being a hurdle to the United States' efforts to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the president of soccer's governing body said Thursday. "It's obvious when it comes to FIFA competitions as well, any team, including the supporters and officials of that team, who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.
