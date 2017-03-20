FAI leads tributes following tragic death of Irish footballer Ryan McBride

The untimely passing of the Candystripes captain at a young age has sent shockwaves through Irish football and further afield The Football Association of Ireland has led tributes following the tragic death of Irish footballer Ryan McBride at the age of 27. McBride, who was captain of League of Ireland club Derry City, was found dead at his home in Derry on Sunday evening just a day after leading the club to victory over Drogheda United. His passing has sent shockwaves through the Irish football community, prompting an outpouring of grief and the FAI has indicated that he will receive a tribute at the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Wales on Friday.

