Ex-Saint retires from international football
FORMER Saints goalkeeper Artur Boruc has announced his retirement from international football with Poland in order to focus on his AFC Bournemouth career and his family. Boruc has struggled for form at the Vitality Stadium this term, having conceded 20 goals in his last seven appearances for Eddie Howe's strugglers.
