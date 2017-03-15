Eternal ex-Real Madrid & Bayern star Ze Roberto still going strong - at 42
The veteran has kept himself in shape with an admirable approach to the game, and is now gunning for the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras Brazilian football is a gruelling challenge for any player. Between the state championship, Serie A, cup commitments and a potential Copa Libertadores or Sudamericana campaign teams can play up to 70 or even 80 games a season, meaning almost 11 months of the year are spent slogging up and down the immense nation and beyond.
