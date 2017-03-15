Eternal ex-Real Madrid & Bayern star ...

Eternal ex-Real Madrid & Bayern star Ze Roberto still going strong - at 42

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The veteran has kept himself in shape with an admirable approach to the game, and is now gunning for the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras Brazilian football is a gruelling challenge for any player. Between the state championship, Serie A, cup commitments and a potential Copa Libertadores or Sudamericana campaign teams can play up to 70 or even 80 games a season, meaning almost 11 months of the year are spent slogging up and down the immense nation and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC